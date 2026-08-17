The former University of the Philippines (UP) star erupted for 22 points and seven rebounds as Nagoya escaped University of Santo Tomas, 92-91, in the final of the eight-team tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“You know, I am just really waiting, honestly, for the Gilas call-up. Whatever happens, I am always going to be ready for it,” Lopez said.

Nagoya went undefeated throughout the three-day tournament, beating Far Eastern University, 97-87, in the quarterfinals before dispatching San Beda University, 77-66, last Saturday to book a spot in the championship game.

For Lopez, playing in front of the PhilSports crowd felt like a homecoming.

“It feels like the UAAP again because you feel the drums and everything. Outdoors, I used to play with them in UP, so it feels amazing,” said Lopez, who helped UP win the Season 87 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball title in 2024.

Lopez is also adjusting to life in Japan under head coach Ruben Boykin as the team prepares for the second division of the Japan B.League, which starts on 22 September.

He admitted that learning the language and adjusting to the team’s communication system have been challenging.

“It’s very hard, but I am trying to get used to the Japanese. Because we have a translator and an American coach, so sometimes it’s hard to communicate with the Japanese,” Lopez said.

“I have to say something with the translator first before (speaking) to the Japanese so they can understand. But, you know, it’s all great.”