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Phl, U.S. Army boost defense ties

Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete
Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete
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Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete and US Army 25th Infantry Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees reaffirmed military cooperation and coordination during a Commanders’ Conference held at the PA Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Wednesday.

The conference sought to establish key agreements and operational conditions between PA and US Army representatives in preparation for the 2027 iteration of the joint and combined military exercise Salaknib.

Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete
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The activity capped the Commanders’ Reconnaissance Overview and Bilateral Engagement, which began on 6 June and involved selected leaders from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their US counterparts.

Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete
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The Philippine Army said the engagement underscores its commitment to strengthening regional defense cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and improving mission readiness through sustained training and collaboration with allied forces.

The Army also emphasized its role as a reliable partner in promoting security and stability through continued cooperation with military organizations around the world.

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