Phl, U.S. Army boost defense ties

Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete and US Army 25th Infantry Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees reaffirmed military cooperation and coordination during a Commanders’ Conference held at the PA Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Wednesday.

The conference sought to establish key agreements and operational conditions between PA and US Army representatives in preparation for the 2027 iteration of the joint and combined military exercise Salaknib.