Phl, Malaysian armies coordinate for LAND MALPHI 2026 Exercise

During the visit, Malaysian and Philippine officers conducted reconnaissance and site surveys of training facilities, billeting areas and conference venues. The teams also held coordination meetings to finalize the framework for the combined training engagements.

LAND MALPHI is an annual exercise hosted alternately by the two nations. It is designed to strengthen defense cooperation and improve the ability of both armies to work together in territorial defense and counterinsurgency operations.

Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, met with the delegation to discuss the upcoming drills. He said the exercise is essential for building mutual trust and addressing shared security challenges in the region.