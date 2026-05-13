Phl, Malaysian armies coordinate for LAND MALPHI 2026 Exercise

The Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry (Agila) Division hosted a Malaysian military delegation this week for a two-day planning session ahead of an annual bilateral training exercise scheduled for next month.
The preparatory activity, held 12 to 13 May at Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. in Davao de Oro, laid the groundwork for LAND MALPHI 24/2026. The Malaysian advance party was led by Lt. Col. Wazir Syafiq Bin Nodin, commanding officer of the 6th Royal Malay Regiment.'
During the visit, Malaysian and Philippine officers conducted reconnaissance and site surveys of training facilities, billeting areas and conference venues. The teams also held coordination meetings to finalize the framework for the combined training engagements.
LAND MALPHI is an annual exercise hosted alternately by the two nations. It is designed to strengthen defense cooperation and improve the ability of both armies to work together in territorial defense and counterinsurgency operations.
Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, met with the delegation to discuss the upcoming drills. He said the exercise is essential for building mutual trust and addressing shared security challenges in the region.
“Preparatory engagements such as this enable both armies to establish effective coordination mechanisms and ensure the successful conduct of LAND MALPHI 2026,” Luzon said.
The full exercise, set to begin in June at the 10th Infantry Division headquarters, will include expert exchanges, cross-training activities, and command post exercises focused on battle staff planning and combined arms operations.
The 10th Infantry Division said the mission remains focused on fostering professional collaboration and operational excellence through international military partnerships.