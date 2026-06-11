Philippine, U.S. Army chiefs strengthen ties ahead of Salaknib 2027

The conference served as the culminating activity of the Commanders’ Reconnaissance Overview and Bilateral Engagement involving selected leaders from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), which began on June 6.

The Philippine Army said the engagement underscores its role in promoting regional cooperation and strengthening defense partnerships through military training and exchanges.

The Army added that its continued pursuit of modernization, capability development, and mission readiness reinforces its position as a reliable partner of allied military organizations around the world.