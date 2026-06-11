P50 rice price cap extension looms

Castro said no final decision has been made, as the proposal must still be evaluated by the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) before being submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for approval.

The NPCC is composed of key government agencies, including the DA and the Department of Trade and Industry, as well as private-sector representatives. It is tasked under the Price Act with coordinating price monitoring and stabilizing the supply of basic necessities and prime commodities.

Asked whether the extension could be approved before 30 June, Castro said this remains the DA's objective.

Castro confirmed that some rice retailers are under investigation for allegedly failing to comply with the government-imposed price cap.

Notices issued

She said the DA has already issued notices to establishments suspected of violating the policy while investigations are ongoing.

Malacañang also urged the public to help monitor compliance by reporting suspected violations to the proper authorities.

Castro said the DA has yet to provide the exact number of retailers under investigation but confirmed that notices have been issued to several establishments.

According to the DA's Bantay Presyo monitoring program, premium imported rice in Metro Manila currently sells at P50 per kilo. Imported well-milled rice ranges from P46 to P62 per kilo, while imported regular-milled rice sells for P45 to P48 per kilo.

Local premium rice is priced at P48 to P62 per kilo, while local well-milled rice and regular-milled rice sell for about P50 per kilo and P45 per kilo, respectively.