Manufacturing accounted for P78.81 billion, or 68.4 percent of total foreign investment approvals during the quarter. Real estate activities followed with P11.09 billion, or 9.6 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply received P8.81 billion, or 7.7 percent.

The Netherlands emerged as the biggest source of foreign investment pledges at P50.74 billion, or 44 percent of the total. Germany followed with P18.05 billion, or 15.7 percent, and Singapore with P9.95 billion, or 8.6 percent.

Among regions, the Cordillera Administrative Region secured the largest share at P55.74 billion, or 48.4 percent of total approved foreign investments. Central Luzon followed with P36.81 billion, or 32 percent, while CALABARZON received P14.75 billion, or 12.8 percent.

Overall approved investments from both foreign and Filipino investors reached P541.51 billion, up 73.1 percent from P312.87 billion in the same quarter last year.

Filipino investors accounted for the bulk of the total at P426.31 billion, or 78.7 percent. Electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply led all industries with P321.06 billion, or 59.3 percent, followed by manufacturing at P98.06 billion and real estate at P49.38 billion.

Despite the strong investment growth, approved projects are expected to generate 32,167 jobs, down 21.9 percent from the 41,203 jobs projected a year earlier. Foreign-backed projects are expected to account for 27,266 jobs, or 84.8 percent of the total.