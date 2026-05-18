DA may extend P50/kg imported rice price cap by two months

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the P50-per-kilogram price cap on imported rice, currently under a 30-day price ceiling, may be extended by two months to help stabilize retail prices.

Under Executive Order No. 118 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a price ceiling of P50 per kilogram has been imposed nationwide for 30 days on 5-percent broken imported rice, unless lifted earlier upon the recommendation of the National Price Coordinating Council.

The measure was implemented to address “unjustified price increases” and prevent market abuse, while ensuring the availability of affordable rice and maintaining market stability amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is expected to continue affecting the country until the end of the year.