The meeting was chaired by Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go and co-chaired by Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan. Also in attendance were Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., along with other economic officials.

Officials discussed strategic trade measures, stronger supply-side interventions and the alignment of fuel subsidies with critical planting periods and peak fishing seasons.

The committee also considered faster implementation of the El Niño Action Plan, fuel subsidies and assistance for drivers and transport operators, and free rides for commuters.

The meeting also covered priority measures under the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council Common Legislative Agenda, including proposed amendments to the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Law, the Biofuels Act and the Magna Carta for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

The measures are intended to strengthen the government’s ability to respond to changing price conditions while supporting consumers, farmers, transport operators and businesses.

The discussions underscored the need for coordinated and timely policy action to sustain economic stability and manage inflation risks.