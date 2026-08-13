Inflation pressures are pushing the government to widen its response, with officials weighing fuel aid, supply measures and faster action on food and energy concerns to keep rising costs from hurting consumers and businesses.
The Economic Development Committee (EDCom) and its Sub-Committee on Inflation Monitoring and Market Outlook (SC-IMMO) tackled the measures during their eighth meeting on 11 August 2026.
The meeting was chaired by Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go and co-chaired by Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan. Also in attendance were Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., along with other economic officials.
Officials discussed strategic trade measures, stronger supply-side interventions and the alignment of fuel subsidies with critical planting periods and peak fishing seasons.
The committee also considered faster implementation of the El Niño Action Plan, fuel subsidies and assistance for drivers and transport operators, and free rides for commuters.
The meeting also covered priority measures under the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council Common Legislative Agenda, including proposed amendments to the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Law, the Biofuels Act and the Magna Carta for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.
The measures are intended to strengthen the government’s ability to respond to changing price conditions while supporting consumers, farmers, transport operators and businesses.
The discussions underscored the need for coordinated and timely policy action to sustain economic stability and manage inflation risks.