The session provided participants with practical tips on identifying scam tactics, safeguarding personal and financial information and responding to suspicious messages or requests.

Senior citizens were reminded not to click suspicious links or disclose account credentials and one-time PINs. They were also encouraged to verify questionable requests through official channels before taking action.

Participants also shared their experiences with scams during the session.

“Fraud prevention is a shared responsibility. Beyond investing in security controls, we believe that informed and vigilant communities are the first line of defense against scammers,” BDO said.

The initiative forms part of the bank’s broader fraud prevention strategy, combining security technology and customer protection measures with public education.

BDO said it will continue working with local communities and other stakeholders to raise awareness and strengthen vigilance against financial fraud.