Flexible work, rigid rules

Unsurprisingly, the reduction resulted in a corresponding decrease in their earnings. Believing that they had effectively been deprived of meaningful employment, they filed a complaint for constructive dismissal.

The employer defended its actions by invoking management prerogative. According to the company, the reduction in workdays was necessitated by a shortage of raw materials. It likewise pointed to an internal memorandum announcing the implementation of a work-rotation arrangement. The company maintained that the measure was a temporary and reasonable response to operational difficulties.

The Labor Arbiter ruled in favor of the employees, finding that they had been constructively dismissed. The ruling emphasized that the company failed to comply with Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Department Advisory 2, Series of 2009, which governs flexible work arrangements. The Labor Arbiter also found no substantial evidence supporting the alleged shortage of raw materials.

Although the National Labor Relations Commission and the Court of Appeals later reversed the Labor Arbiter and sustained the employer’s actions as a valid exercise of management prerogative, the Supreme Court ultimately reinstated the employees’ victory.

In doing so, the Court reiterated a fundamental principle in labor law: while employers possess the prerogative to regulate all aspects of employment, such prerogative is not absolute. It must always be exercised in good faith, for legitimate business reasons and with due regard for the rights and welfare of workers.