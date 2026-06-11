DENR official says Itogon beyond preservation; mining groups push back

Meanwhile, local people's organizations and indigenous peoples' advocates have argued in previous statements that blaming small-scale or pocket miners shifts historical responsibility onto marginalized communities.

Indigenous groups, including the Dalicno Indigenous Peoples Organization, and other advocacy organizations contend that government narratives often overlook more than a century of large-scale corporate mining operations by companies such as Benguet Corporation and Itogon-Suyoc Resources Inc. (ISRI).

According to these groups, claims by large-scale mining proponents and regulators that unregulated small-scale miners are primarily responsible for environmental degradation contradict historical environmental records. They argue that major incidents, including the 2018 landslide in Barangay Ucab that killed nearly 100 people, occurred in areas adjacent to long-standing corporate mining sites.

The groups also claimed that aging tailings dams have released substantial amounts of waste into the Agno River system, while regulatory attention has often focused on the operations of independent pocket miners.

Advocates further argued that traditional Kankanaey and Ibaloy mining practices were historically low-impact and guided by cultural and spiritual principles. They contend that environmental problems intensified after decades of large-scale extraction, displacement, and the creation of unstable underground mine structures.

The Itogon Inter-Barangay Alliance (IIB-A) has likewise opposed the expansion of large-scale corporate mining in the municipality, warning that it could undermine the local economy. The alliance questioned policies favoring large corporations over small-scale mining, which it described as a primary source of livelihood for many residents.

According to the alliance, replacing community-based mining operations with large-scale projects could displace workers while generating significant volumes of mine waste with potential environmental consequences.

The IIB-A stressed that small-scale miners are not irresponsible operators but organized community members who have formed associations to promote self-regulation and safer mining practices. The group argued that the debate should focus not only on legalization but also on sustaining livelihoods through improved safety and environmental standards.

Luminang's question about what happens once mineral resources are exhausted highlights the long-term economic challenges facing mining communities. However, indigenous groups argue that the issue extends beyond future livelihood planning and includes concerns about present-day survival and corporate accountability.

While government agencies continue to encourage mercury-free processing methods and improved waste management, communities such as Sitio Dalicno remain engaged in legal and social disputes over proposed mining expansions. Residents have alleged that flawed consent processes are being used to advance projects that could affect their homes and water sources.

Luminang's statement that Itogon is beyond preservation reflects what some view as a realistic policy shift toward climate adaptation and hazard mitigation. For many indigenous residents, however, the characterization raises concerns that responsibility for environmental degradation may be shifted away from larger corporate actors and placed disproportionately on local communities.