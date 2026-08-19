The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is currently monitoring the level of waters of Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija, and the Magat Dam in Isabela, as the Luzon archipelago continues to experience heavy rainfall from the enhanced Southwest Monsoon.

According to the Daily Water Level Report of the NIA Central Office Command Center, the water level at Magat Dams is at 178.27 meters above sea level (masl) as of 18 August, and has increased from the 178.01 masl recorded on 15 August, 177.94 masl on 16, and 178.06 on 17.