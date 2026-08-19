While swimming, the boy was sucked in to a concrete canal due to the strong current. The MDRRMO Apalit and the Philippine Coast Guard immediately conducted a rescue operation and provided the victim with CPR, but was already too late.

Meanwhile, a search and retrieval operation was conducted for another 19-year-old man who drowned at Barangay Colgante on the same day.

Mayor Jun Tetangco and Vice Mayor Peter Nucom led the operation, along with the MDRRMO Apalit and PNP Apalit Police Station.

The body was discovered and retrieved on the same day.