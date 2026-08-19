In Bolinao, police arrested a 49-year-old charcoal maker at about 9 a.m. by virtue of a warrant of arrest for slight physical injuries under Criminal Case No. R-13637. Bail was set at P3,000.

An hour later in Manaoag, police arrested a 47-year-old charcoal maker wanted for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code. The case was docketed under CC No. 8805, with bail set at P2,000.

In San Fabian, a 30-year-old hollow block maker was arrested at about 10 a.m. for theft under Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code. The case was docketed as Criminal Case No. 6767 (SF-25), with P2,000 bail required.

Calasiao accounted for three arrests.

At 11:11 a.m., police arrested a 32-year-old laborer wanted for grave threats under Criminal Case No. 8825-26, with bail set at P6,000.

At 12:24 p.m., a 55-year-old unemployed woman from Dagupan City was arrested for failure to obey summons, in violation of Section 266 of the Tax Code. The case was docketed under CC No. 8813-26, with bail set at P12,000.

Another arrest was made at 1:24 p.m. involving a 57-year-old unemployed man wanted for attempted homicide under CC No. 8824-26. Bail was set at P36,000.

In Alaminos City, personnel of the Alaminos City Police Station, together with the Regional Intelligence Division of PRO1, arrested a 24-year-old construction worker from Sual at around 11:50 a.m.

The accused was wanted for reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries and damage to property under Criminal Case No. 11378, with the warrant issued for service of sentence.

In Sison, police arrested a 52-year-old former overseas Filipino worker from Urdaneta City at about 1:10 p.m. over an alleged violation of Section 5(i) of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act. The case was docketed under CC No. R-QZN-17-03422-CR, with bail set at P24,000.

A 28-year-old unemployed woman from Bautista was arrested in Bayambang at about 1:10 p.m. for estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code. The case was docketed as Criminal Case No. 13854, with bail set at P200,000.

In Rosales, personnel of the Asingan Municipal Police Station arrested a 43-year-old woman at about 1:50 p.m. over four counts of estafa in relation to Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The four cases were docketed under Criminal Case Nos. 2026-14287, 2026-14288, 2026-14289 and 2026-14290, with bail set at P30,000 for each case.

In Umingan, police arrested a 57-year-old farmer at about 5 p.m. for other light threats under Criminal Case No. 6822. Bail was set at P1,000.

A 39-year-old motorcycle mechanic was arrested in Mapandan at about 7:17 p.m. for theft under Criminal Case No. 26-8412. Bail was set at P10,000.

The final arrest listed in the Pangasinan police report took place in San Manuel at 8:03 p.m., where police apprehended a 48-year-old farmer wanted for homicide under Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code.

The case was docketed as CC No. U-13070, with bail set at P40,000.

Police said all the accused were placed under the custody of the respective operating units following their arrests.