The university immediately activated its crisis protocols, while the city government convened meetings throughout the day to coordinate the response with the Philippine National Police, Department of Education, Task Force Zamboanga, city police and other agencies.

Salazar said the city government was extending full support to the university under Mayor Kim Olaso, but officials could not provide additional details pending the completion of the PNPs official incident report.

The CDRRMO is expected to prepare a situation briefer once the police report is submitted, after which authorities will issue further information to the public.

Salazar also appealed to the public to refrain from circulating unverified claims, particularly on the number of casualties and other details of the incident.

She said the confirmed number remained at two casualties, warning that misinformation could cause panic, discrimination and further harm to those affected.

The city government likewise asked the public to respect the privacy of the victims families, who are grieving the loss of very young lives.

The Department of Education, through its regional director and response team, has also joined the citys efforts, particularly in providing psychological first aid and debriefing for students, personnel and others affected by the incident.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Zamboanga University president Fr. Ernald M. Andal, SJ, described the incident as a deeply painful day for the university community.

In a separate message, Andal said the university was continuing to reach out to and accompany the families directly affected by the tragedy while also supporting students, personnel and others shaken by the incident.

He said the university was fully cooperating with law enforcement and other authorities investigating the shooting.

Andal appealed for patience as investigators establish the facts, saying the university would not preempt the results of the investigation or contribute to speculation that could cause further pain to the families and the school community.

The university, he said, would continue providing pastoral, psychological and other necessary support in the days ahead.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has also appealed to the public to stop reposting and circulating video footage of the shooting.

CICC head Atty. Renato Aboy Paraiso said the agency was monitoring social media activity related to the incident, including footage recorded inside the school, and was coordinating with Meta and other platforms for the immediate removal of the material.

Paraiso said continued circulation of the footage could cause additional distress and panic and could potentially expose the material to audiences who may misuse it.

He urged netizens not to repost the video and called on parents to monitor what their children, particularly minors, are viewing, following and sharing on social media, gaming platforms and messaging applications.

The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) separately urged media organizations, journalists, content creators and social media users to exercise restraint in reporting and sharing information about the shooting.

The KBP said the protection of human dignity and the rights of minors should take precedence over views, likes and the race to be first in reporting breaking news.

It urged the public and media to refrain from publishing the names, faces and identifying details of children involved in traumatic incidents, whether they are victims or otherwise involved.

The group also called for the removal or blurring of unblurred photographs, graphic videos and private details already posted online, while asking the public to respect grieving families and refrain from sharing intrusive footage of their grief.

Daily Tribune also attempted to reach Police Brigadier General Dennis A. Esguerra, regional director of Police Regional Office IX, for comment and clarification on the incident. Messages sent through Viber were seen but remained unanswered as of publication.

Authorities and the university urged the public to remain vigilant, rely on verified information and give the affected families and the school community space to grieve as the investigation continues.

Further details are expected once the police complete and submit its official incident report.