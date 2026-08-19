The familiar scene repeats itself: roads turned into rivers, doorsteps underwater, schools suspended, markets cut off. Yet what stings most is not just the rain — it is the same cycle that has played out for years: waters rise, officials promise action, funds are allocated, ceremonies are held — and the next season, the water rises again.

Residents have responded with sharp, unfiltered frustration, echoing sentiments shared across social media and street conversations. "If promises were concrete, we wouldn't be floating," one San Fernando resident summed up — a line that has resonated deeply across the province.

What cuts deeper than sarcasm is the shared frustration across communities — rooted in years of seeing projects announced but never finished, funds allocated but never felt, and statements that seem disconnected from the reality on the ground.

Malacañang recently called for an accounting of 13,917 flood control projects reportedly built during the previous administration, asking the Department of Public Works and Highways to verify exactly where these projects are located, whether they are functioning properly, and whether any are substandard — or worse, ghost projects that existed only on paper.

"The timing could not be more stark," said Perla Richi of Bacolor. "While families evacuate through chest-deep currents, while crops drown before harvest, while schools suspend classes — the government is now officially asking: where are the flood control projects we paid for?"

For many Kapampangans, the question brings more frustration than relief. "Good that they are asking now," Ela Galang said. "But we have been asking for years. Why only now, when we are already waist-deep in water?"

The flooding has now stretched into its fourth week, with Tropical Depression "Neneng" and additional weather disturbances threatening more rainfall. Residents point out that what was once manageable now worsens each year — not because the rain has changed, but because the promised protection never materialized.

"Every election season, they come here with megaphones promising flood control. Then the polls close — and so does the funding. Now look at us. Waist-deep in water, waist-deep in broken promises," said Eleonor Baste.

"Billions allocated. Contracts signed. Groundbreaking ceremonies held. And every single year — we float," added Jun Gonzales.

"They built multi-million peso dikes that crack in a storm. Pumping stations inaugurated with fanfare — but never turned on. But their new offices? Perfectly dry. That part works perfectly," lamented Bryan Onin.

"It is not just protection we are missing — it is accountability too," a pastor in the city shared with Daily Tribune. "Many here believe national and local officials who should be held accountable for failed projects and missing funds are being shielded from scrutiny. While we suffer the consequences, those responsible face no consequences — and that, perhaps, is the hardest truth to accept."

As waters slowly recede in some areas, one question hangs over Pampanga: When will those accountable for wasting public funds be held responsible — so that people can finally see real, lasting protection against the floods?

For now, the answer remains the same: more waiting, more wading and more questions about where the money went and why the water always wins.

A freshman student from a university in Bacolor put it best: "Stop promising us you will keep us dry. Just keep us dry. We have run out of patience for words that dissolve when it rains."