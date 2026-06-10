More than 13,000 fans fill Victorias Coliseum for ASAP XP

Negros Occidental Third District Rep. Javier Miguel Benitez said the twin shows showcased the province's growing capacity to host major national productions while drawing thousands of fans from across Negros Occidental.

More than 40 ABS-CBN artists performed during the noon and evening shows, led by Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Lani Misalucha, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Erik Santos, Angeline Quinto and Jolina Magdangal.

Younger performers, including Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan and BGYO, also took the stage, while rock icon Bamboo headlined the 7 p.m. show.

According to ABS-CBN, crowd estimates from the Philippine National Police-Victorias recorded more than 6,000 attendees for the 12 noon show and over 7,000 for the evening performance, filling the venue for both events.

The lineup also featured local talent, including Negros and Bacolod singing champions Claudia Eliver, Emmanuel Pescador, Hannah Espadon, Melissa Dueñas and Rolly Beloria, who performed alongside the national artists. Dancers from the Sidlak Kadalag-an Festival opened the noon show.

Benitez thanked the performers and organizers for bringing the concert experience to Negros Occidental.

"To the ASAP Family, thank you for bringing the ultimate ASAP XPerience to Victorias City and making every Negrosanon and fan feel seen, celebrated, and loved," he said.

The successful turnout underscored Victorias City's ability to host large-scale entertainment events and highlighted the strong support of Negrense audiences for live performances.