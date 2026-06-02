From concert stage to boxing ring

A longtime boxing fan, O’Donoghue said the group decided to recreate the famous bout in their own way. They brought in oversized sumo suits and set up an impromptu ring near the spot associated with the legendary Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier clash.

The band members then climbed into the padded suits and spent time bouncing and crashing into one another, creating their own comedic version of the iconic fight.

O’Donoghue joked that video footage of the moment may still be circulating online somewhere.

The story is one of many fond memories the band has accumulated during its long relationship with Filipino fans. Having returned to the country numerous times over the years, the group continues to regard the Philippines as one of its most enthusiastic and loyal audiences.