Jessica Sanchez: ‘This was my season’

“I have amazing guests. They’re going to be there. I mean, plenty,” Sanchez shared, revealing a star-studded lineup that includes Morissette, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, James Reid, Darren Espanto and Vice Ganda.

“I’m going to just kind of be highlighting my journey,” she said. “I feel like my journey has been since I was 10 years old on America’s Got Talent (AGT) the first season. We’re going to throw it back for a few numbers.”

The concert also marks a celebration of her recently released album, Season, an eight-track project inspired by the different chapters of her life. Sanchez explained that the title carries a deeply personal meaning.

“I felt like the Lord was telling me that this was my season. This was my time,” she said. “Before I tried out for AGT again, I kind of was giving up on music.”

Sanchez admitted that preparing for her comeback performances came with unexpected physical and emotional challenges, particularly after giving birth to her daughter.

“Well, I was nine months pregnant, so that was very stressful,” she recalled. “My stomach was so big, so I had to kind of re-teach myself how to sing with my diaphragm.”

She added that even after childbirth, hormonal changes continued to affect her vocals, forcing her to adjust her routines and vocal techniques while balancing motherhood and rehearsals.

“It’s been crazy, but I’m so excited for the show,” she said.

Sanchez has long been recognized for her soaring vocals, emotional delivery and ability to move effortlessly across pop, R&B and soul music. She first gained worldwide attention at just 16 years old after finishing as runner-up on American Idol.

Over the years, Sanchez has continued to grow as both a singer and songwriter, building an international following through music that reflects themes of love, perseverance, self-discovery and personal transformation.

In 2025, Sanchez reached a major milestone in her career after winning AGT. Her journey on the show, which included earning a Golden Buzzer moment, introduced her to a new generation of viewers and highlighted her artistic growth, vocal control and commanding stage presence. The victory further solidified her reputation as a world-class performer and marked a triumphant new chapter in her career.

Beyond music, Sanchez also spoke proudly about representing Filipinos on the global stage, especially at a time when Asian artists are receiving wider recognition internationally.

“It was really hard for Filipinos to shine,” she said. “And I feel like now we’re really getting our chance out there.”

The singer shared that seeing Filipinos excel in music, acting, dance and sports fills her with pride and inspires her to continue using her platform to uplift others.

“I want to be a voice for women, for Filipinos, for everybody,” she said. “I want to be inspiration.”

Sanchez also teased hopes of extending her stay in Manila to collaborate with more Filipino artists following her concert.

“I’m just so excited to be back here in Manila,” she said. “I really am hoping that I can extend and stay and hopefully collaborate with many, many more Filipino artists out here.”