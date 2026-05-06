Jessica Sanchez, Morissette drop ‘Stronger Than Before’

Global singing sensation Jessica Sanchez teams up with Asia’s Phoenix Morissette for a soaring new collaboration titled “Stronger Than Before.”
Penned by Sanchez alongside Rodney Jason, the single arrives as a timely anthem, especially resonating during a season that honors mothers and the quiet strength they embody. The song reflects a journey through hardship, capturing the process of rising above challenges with renewed purpose.
Fresh off her major win on America’s Got Talent in 2025, Sanchez draws heavily from her own experiences navigating both career setbacks and personal growth. She described the track as deeply personal, shaped by moments of doubt that ultimately led to transformation.
The collaboration has long been anticipated by fans, bringing together two of the most celebrated vocalists known for their powerhouse range and emotional delivery. The recording took place in Texas, where Morissette flew in from the Philippines to work closely with Sanchez, resulting in a more intimate and organic creative process.
Sanchez expressed admiration for her duet partner, praising not only her vocal strength but also the emotion and passion she brings to every performance. She noted how seamlessly their voices blended in the studio, creating moments that felt both effortless and powerful.
Sanchez is set to headline a major concert at the Araneta Coliseum on 16 May, where Morissette will appear as a special guest. The lineup also includes Darren Espanto, James Reid, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera and Regine Velasquez.
A standout moment of the show is expected to be the live debut of “Stronger Than Before,” as the two artists finally share the stage for the first time.