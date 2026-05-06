Jessica Sanchez, Morissette drop ‘Stronger Than Before’

Fresh off her major win on America’s Got Talent in 2025, Sanchez draws heavily from her own experiences navigating both career setbacks and personal growth. She described the track as deeply personal, shaped by moments of doubt that ultimately led to transformation.

The collaboration has long been anticipated by fans, bringing together two of the most celebrated vocalists known for their powerhouse range and emotional delivery. The recording took place in Texas, where Morissette flew in from the Philippines to work closely with Sanchez, resulting in a more intimate and organic creative process.