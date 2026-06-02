Kim Seon-ho charms Manila

The fan meeting opened with Seon-ho sharing updates about his life and expressing his excitement about returning to the Philippines. The crowd’s enthusiastic cheers were so loud that, at one point, he paused and laughed after forgetting what he was about to say.

A seasoned theater actor and variety show favorite, Seon-ho displayed both versatility and playful energy throughout the afternoon. He gamely joined fan challenges, including the viral “boom shakalakala boom,” completing it effortlessly and earning cheers with his boyish charm. He also became visibly emotional while watching a fan-made birthday tribute video. Born on 8 May, the actor thanked fans for their unwavering support.

The event served as a reminder of why so many continue to stand by him. Through every challenge in his career, “Seonhohadas” have remained steadfast, much like the loyal characters in his dramas. And inside the packed arena, Kim Seon-ho remained, until the very end, his fans’ enduring preference.