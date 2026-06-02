Kim Seon-ho charms Manila

Korean drama superstar Kim Seon-ho once again captured the hearts of his devoted fans, known as “Seonhohadas,” during his Love Factory fan meeting on 1 June at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The event was packed with fan interactions, games and countless photo opportunities that showcased Seon-ho’s adorably clumsy charm and genuine personality.
Known for a string of romantic drama hits, from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, where he portrayed Hong Du-sik or Chief Hong, to his role alongside IU in When Life Gives You Tangerines, and his recently completed drama Can This Love Be Translated? with Go Youn-jung, Seon-ho brought pieces of these beloved characters to life throughout the event.
The fan meeting opened with Seon-ho sharing updates about his life and expressing his excitement about returning to the Philippines. The crowd’s enthusiastic cheers were so loud that, at one point, he paused and laughed after forgetting what he was about to say.
A seasoned theater actor and variety show favorite, Seon-ho displayed both versatility and playful energy throughout the afternoon. He gamely joined fan challenges, including the viral “boom shakalakala boom,” completing it effortlessly and earning cheers with his boyish charm. He also became visibly emotional while watching a fan-made birthday tribute video. Born on 8 May, the actor thanked fans for their unwavering support.
The event served as a reminder of why so many continue to stand by him. Through every challenge in his career, “Seonhohadas” have remained steadfast, much like the loyal characters in his dramas. And inside the packed arena, Kim Seon-ho remained, until the very end, his fans’ enduring preference.
Known for his moniker “the good boy,” Kim Seon-ho spoke about filming the action movie The Childe, directed by Park Hoon-jung. The film follows Marco, an illegal boxer in the Philippines whose life spirals into chaos after returning to South Korea.
Recalling one particularly challenging scene, Seon-ho shared that he had to fight around 30 men. However, because of production delays, some actors ended up appearing multiple times. Laughing, he remembered asking, “I already killed you. Why are you here again?” only to be told it was the director’s instruction. The audience erupted in laughter as he explained how the team had to work quickly to avoid showing the same faces repeatedly. He also delighted fans by delivering several lines in Tagalog with surprising ease.
Seon-ho did not forget Han Ji-pyeong from Start-Up, the role that earned him a passionate following. He described the character as someone capable of loving unconditionally before shifting to Hong Du-sik and demonstrating his acting range by performing an emotional crying scene on stage in under a minute.