Cup of Joe brings energy to historic stadium

Cup of Joe treated fans to a spectacular night of surprises at the Philippine Sports Stadium on 23 May, making history as the first Filipino act to headline the venue.

Although the concert started an hour late because of unexpected rain, the five-member band pushed through with gratitude, sharing that they had been praying for the weather to clear up and were thankful fans stayed despite the storm.

Opening the show, Kamikazee heated the rain-soaked stage with crowd favorites “Doo Bi Doo” and “Halik,” firing up Joewahs around the stadium. Vocalist Jay Contreras also drew laughs from the audience as he jokingly called the members of Cup of Joe kuya, saying, “Bata pa lang kami, pinapanood na namin sila. (We have been watching them since we were kids).”

The fun continued as fans enjoyed interactive games prepared by the band and their team.

Adding to the excitement, Cup of Joe appeared in a humorous video riding motorcycles, joking that they were late because they were told the “wrong time” and were rushing to the venue. Moments later, the band made a dramatic entrance on motorcycles, circling the stadium before taking the stage with their newly released song “Sandali,” while splashing fans with water guns to match the concert’s festive vibe.

The fest was divided into seven acts, each reflecting different but connected emotions. During Act II: Agos, the band performed one of their most streamed songs, “Estranghero,” noting how much Joewahs loved the track.

In one heartfelt “ment” or moment between performances, Gian Bernardino passionately addressed the crowd before introducing Bamboo as their special guest for the night. “We will always speak and stand up for the truth,” he said before they performed “Hallelujah,” followed by “Kisapmata.”

The energy carried into Act III: Ambon, where the band performed another newly released track, “Kung Papayagan.” Kamikazee’s Jay Contreras later returned to the stage for a performance of “Narda” with the band, before the act closed with “Wag Na Lang.”

Act IV: Limang Patak highlighted each member individually through solo performances. Gabriel Fernandez opened with Justin Bieber’s “One Time” and “One Less Lonely Girl.” Raphaell Ridao followed with a smooth guitar-driven set, while CJ Fernandez delivered a hip-hop performance alongside guest artist Al James. Xen Gareza captivated the crowd with Coldplay’s “Yellow,” turning the audience into a sea of yellow lights. Lastly, Gian Bernardino closed the segment with a sultry rendition of Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good,” joined by singer-songwriter Maki and actor Will Ashley, sending fans into screams.

Between acts, Gian balanced humor and sincerity as he reflected on the band’s journey. He described the fest as “a celebration of not just our music, but OPM as a whole,” calling the night a manifestation of everything they had dreamed of.

The members also reminisced about their beginnings, joking about their earlier group names “Pink Soda, with an addition of “Pink Penoy,” while Gian playfully referred to fans as “pinkies” and “pennys,” earning laughter from the audience.

Another major highlight of the night came when Cup of Joe brought out their “inspiration for becoming a band,” OPM icon Ely Buendia, for performances of “Alapaap” and “Huling El Bimbo,” where fans sang with nostalgia.

The concert closed with Act VI: Sandali, centered on processing emotions, and Act VII: Unos, where the band performed their breakout hit “Multo,” followed by an explosive encore of “Hinga.”

Cup of Joe treated Joewahs to a dazzling fireworks display before jumping into a pool on stage, fully embracing the celebration’s festive spirit, and meeting the VIP ticket holders for a “high five” session.