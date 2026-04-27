SM City’s Central Luzon concerts draw in 45,000 concertgoers

She added that the Bayanihan Concert was organized by the provincial government under the leadership of Governor Aurelio Umali, citing that the milestone event is the start of a new tradition that Novo Ecijanos can look forward to each year.

Anchored on the spirit of bayanihan, the concert brought together communities in a shared celebration of culture, music, and unity.

The program featured a mix of comedy and music performances led by comedian Petite and Ayee, followed by a special performance from actor-singer Piolo Pascual.

OPM bands Rivermaya and Sponge Cola energized the crowd with well-loved hits, turning the evening into a full-scale celebration.

The night concluded with a fireworks display that lit up the skies of Cabanatuan City, drawing cheers from the massive crowd and capping off what organizers hope will become a signature annual event for the province.

With its successful debut, the Bayanihan Concert sets the tone for a stronger, more vibrant celebration of Nueva Ecija’s heritage in the years to come.

Meanwhile, around 30,000 concert goers flocked the 11th Castaway 2026 Music Festival at the SM City Pampanga Amphitheater on 25 April.

According to Public Relations Manager Venus Magsino, the festival is a celebration of over a decade of music and culture as part of the summer gala to remember idea. “The event created a fun and welcoming space where music fans gathered to enjoy live performances and share memorable moments.”

Led by MAKI, the festival featured performances by Typecast, Dilaw, Angela Ken, Rangel, Fina, DNA, It All Started In May, Barabbas, and AIOS.

“With a dynamic mix of sounds and strong crowd support, Castaway once again proved why it remains a beloved, long-running music event in the region,” she added.