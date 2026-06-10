Meralco extends relief, restoration assistance to quake-hit communities

OMF has begun distributing food packs, bottled and drinking water, and solar lanterns to residents and institutions in General Santos City, Sarangani and nearby areas. The foundation is also coordinating with local partners to ensure relief reaches hospitals, evacuation centers and other communities requiring urgent assistance.

Among the initial beneficiaries are St. Elizabeth Hospital, Socsargen County Hospital and other health facilities that requested drinking water and emergency supplies. Additional assistance is also being prepared for coastal communities in Glan, Sarangani.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Southern Mindanao, especially the families, communities, health workers, emergency responders, and utility personnel affected by this earthquake," Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.

"In times like this, the spirit of bayanihan becomes even more meaningful. Meralco and One Meralco Foundation will continue to extend assistance to affected communities and support recovery efforts in whatever way we can," he added.

Meralco has also formally offered power restoration support to South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative Inc. (SOCOTECO II), whose franchise area covers General Santos City and parts of Sarangani and South Cotabato.

"As an expression of solidarity with SOCOTECO II and the communities it serves, Meralco has offered to deploy technical personnel, line crews and equipment to help accelerate inspection, repair and restoration activities," Aperocho said, noting that deployment will be subject to coordination with the electric cooperative.

The company said it will continue working with local government units and partner organizations to identify additional needs and extend further assistance as recovery efforts continue.