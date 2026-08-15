“We will not just let this pass without disputing this new claim of his,” ATOM said.

On Friday, Marcos Jr. defended his family’s wealth during a recent luncheon forum hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP), where he again pushed back against accusations that the Marcos family benefited from unlawfully acquired assets.

The dispute over the Marcos family’s wealth has persisted for decades, with the government creating the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) after the 1986 People Power Revolution to recover assets allegedly accumulated through corruption during Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s rule.

The Supreme Court has issued rulings ordering the forfeiture of several assets linked to the Marcos family, including Swiss deposits and the Arelma assets.

ATOM said Marcos Jr.’s latest remarks ignored court records and government efforts to recover assets allegedly amassed during his father’s presidency.

“Getting to Malacañang does not entitle him to distort Philippine history,” the group said.

The group also criticized Marcos Jr.’s defense of his family’s legacy, recalling controversies surrounding Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s 20-year rule, including martial law, human rights abuses and corruption allegations.

The group said the lack of imprisonment of members of the Marcos family after the 1986 People Power Revolution allowed disputes over accountability to persist.

“A Marcos has lied again — why are we not surprised?” the group said.