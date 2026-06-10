Embassies launch Pinoy Football Fiesta for FIFA World Cup 2026

The free event will feature a live watch party at the MOA Sky Amphitheater, where fans can watch the tournament's opening ceremony beginning at 7:30 a.m., followed by the United States' opening match against Paraguay at 9 a.m.

The PFF, with support from McDonald's, will also conduct a youth football clinic at the adidas Football Park, giving young athletes an opportunity to learn skills and drills while promoting the unifying power of the sport.

Organizers said the Pinoy Football Fiesta reflects the shared commitment of Canada, Mexico and the United States to strengthen people-to-people ties, promote sports diplomacy and celebrate their longstanding friendship with the Philippines.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, running from 11 June to 19 July, is the largest edition of the tournament to date and the first to be co-hosted by three countries. It will feature 48 national teams competing in 104 matches across 11 cities in the United States, two in Canada and three in Mexico.

Organizers said the tournament underscores the importance of international cooperation and regional partnership while bringing together millions of football fans around the world.