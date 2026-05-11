FIFA to hold separate opening ceremonies for 2026 World Cup hosts

FIFA announced Friday that it will hold separate opening ceremonies ahead of the first matches hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The ceremonies will feature concerts from Mexican, Canadian, and American artists, with each host nation highlighting different cultural themes.

The biggest World Cup in history will kick off on June 11 in Mexico, where Grammy Award-winning Mexican pop band Maná will perform alongside Alejandro Fernández and Belinda, according to FIFA’s post on X.