FIFA to hold separate opening ceremonies for 2026 World Cup hosts

FIFA announced Friday that it will hold separate opening ceremonies ahead of the first matches hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The ceremonies will feature concerts from Mexican, Canadian, and American artists, with each host nation highlighting different cultural themes.
The biggest World Cup in history will kick off on June 11 in Mexico, where Grammy Award-winning Mexican pop band Maná will perform alongside Alejandro Fernández and Belinda, according to FIFA’s post on X.
FIFA said the Mexican ceremony will highlight Mexican culture through Indigenous and “modern folkloric” performances.
Meanwhile, Canada’s opening concert in Toronto on June 12 will feature a “mosaic-inspired reimagining of the FIFA World Cup Trophy” symbolizing diversity and community.
Canadian artists set to perform include Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, William Prince, Alessia Cara, and Los Angeles-based Bangladeshi-American DJ Sanjoy, who will perform during the opening group-stage match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
In the United States, Katy Perry will headline the opening ceremony for the US team’s match against Paraguay in Los Angeles. Atlanta rap star Future will also perform alongside Anitta, LISA, Tyla, and Rema.
FIFA said the US ceremony aims to deliver “a high-energy spectacle that reflects the scale, ambition, and cultural power of the tournament itself.”
The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks only the second time the tournament will be co-hosted by multiple countries, following the 2002 edition jointly hosted by South Korea and Japan.