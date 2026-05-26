Aleph, Tap DMV bring World Cup closer to Phl fans

Filipino fans get the opportunity to witness another sporting spectacle when the FIFA World Cup begins on 12 June in three countries — Canada, Mexico and the United States.

With the partnership of Aleph, the exclusive property owner of the FIFA World Cup in the region, and Tap DMV, sports buffs can watch the matches at the comfort of their homes until the finals of the global showpiece on 20 July.

Every offensive brilliance, great defensive stop, and celebration will not be missed as BlastTV — Tap DMV’s proprietary streaming platform — will bring those heart-stopping action closer to Filipinos through a dedicated pay-per-view (PPV) experience, giving viewers flexible, on-demand access to every moment of the game.

“Football has officially moved from the sidelines to the center of the Philippine sports conversation. We are seeing a fundamental shift in fan culture, where digital content creation has become a primary way for fans to live and share the sport in real-time,” Anna Dy, Aleph country head for the Philippines, said.

“For brands in the Philippines, this is a massive opportunity to connect with an audience that is more mobile, more expressive, and more invested in the game than ever before.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature an expanded format of 48 teams and 104 matches, guaranteeing longer, more intense action.

Those matches are certain to produce more underdog stories and high-stakes drama than any previous iteration.