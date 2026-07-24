“Once we finish the pitch here, I expect thousands of children to play.”

Gregorio said the pitch will be finished on time because it is artificial.

“Baguio (players) are very excited, even those from Manila and the Visayas and Mindanao,” Gregorio said.

“After it is laid out, we put in the drainage, then put in the artificial (turf),” he said.

With its completion, Gregorio is confident that Baguio football will never be the same, as he said they are also working on putting up bleachers around the facility, which opened its refurbished rubberized track oval in May. It was also where he announced the conversion of the field into a football pitch.

He said the PSC is coordinating with the Department of Education, which owns the Baguio Teachers Camp, to put up additional parking spaces to accommodate more visitors to the facility.