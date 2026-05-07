NCRFA hailed as PFF U16 champ

“I want to congratulate all the participating teams. I think everybody showed what a Filipino footballer is made of,” Gutierrez said.

He added that the tournament demonstrated the depth of talent across the archipelago.

“There’s a misconception that football is centralized in Manila or a few major cities. But as you can see, it’s everywhere. Players from different corners of the country are excelling. With programs like this, we will double our efforts to ensure every Filipino child is given the opportunity to succeed.”

Facing a side that defeated them in the group stage, NCRFA delivered a composed and clinical performance in the final, overcoming early resistance from IGRFA before asserting full control.

The breakthrough came just after halftime. In the 48th minute, Kieran Jacob opened the scoring, making a decisive run from the left flank and finishing off a well-weighted midfield through pass from Johannesbern Ortigas to give NCRFA the lead.