NCRFA hailed as PFF U16 champ

BAGO CITY — The National Capital Region Football Association (NCRFA) claimed the first-ever title of the 2026 PFF U16 National Boys’ Championship, defeating Iloilo-Guimaras Regional Football Association (IGRFA), 4-0, in the final on Wednesday at the Manuel Y. Torres Sports Center here.
The championship capped a week-long showcase of emerging Filipino talent, with Philippine Football Federation president John Anthony Gutierrez emphasizing the tournament’s broader significance in national football development.
“I want to congratulate all the participating teams. I think everybody showed what a Filipino footballer is made of,” Gutierrez said.
He added that the tournament demonstrated the depth of talent across the archipelago.
“There’s a misconception that football is centralized in Manila or a few major cities. But as you can see, it’s everywhere. Players from different corners of the country are excelling. With programs like this, we will double our efforts to ensure every Filipino child is given the opportunity to succeed.”
Facing a side that defeated them in the group stage, NCRFA delivered a composed and clinical performance in the final, overcoming early resistance from IGRFA before asserting full control.
The breakthrough came just after halftime. In the 48th minute, Kieran Jacob opened the scoring, making a decisive run from the left flank and finishing off a well-weighted midfield through pass from Johannesbern Ortigas to give NCRFA the lead.
The turning point came in the 61st minute when Jaylord Dajay of IGRFA was sent off after receiving a second yellow card after a high boot call on NCRFA keeper Don Elvina, reducing IGRFA to 10 and shifting momentum decisively in NCRFA’s favor.
In the 67th minute, Ortigas doubled the advantage, finishing from close range following a well-worked throw-in sequence. Jacob then completed his brace in the 80th minute, converting a precise attacking cross from Judah Zephy Tenerepe.
“I’m speechless,” Jacob said. “The way we play, the way we encourage each other — we never give up. We lost to Iloilo in the qualifying round, and now we faced them again in the finals and got our revenge.”
NCRFA head coach Dan Padernal echoed the sentiment, highlighting the squad’s determination.
“Different story — it’s the finals. You have to show your A-game,” Padernal said.