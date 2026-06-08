Pinoy booters aim to sweep friendlies

The Philippines battles Myanmar for a chance to sweep the PFF Tri-Nation Friendlies tonight at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Kickoff is set at 7:30 p.m. as the national men’s football team looks to pick up another win in this friendly tournament that serves as part of the squad’s preparation for the ASEAN Championship on 24 July.

The Nationals and the Burmese are looking to stay undefeated after coming off victories over Guam. The Philippines routed the Guamanians, 5-1, last Wednesday while Myanmar scored a 6-1 victory on Saturday.

For Philippines head coach Carles Cuadrat, the tournament is an opportunity to continue experimenting before the actual ASEAN tilt, where both teams are bracketed in Group B along with Thailand, Malaysia and Laos.

“We are trying different players because to be competitive now in the football world, you need to manage a minimum of 40 to 50 players with good talent,” said Cuadrat, who will bank on Sandro Reyes, Santi Rublico, Jarvey Gayoso and Daisuke Sato.

“We are doing that work. In the last year and a half, we have played a lot of new players. I am happy that we are getting talented players to represent our country.”

Burmese midfielder Myat Kaung Khant, however, invited Filipino fans to cheer for them.

“We’ve played very well — most of our players are talented,” Khant said.

“We are in the same group so this match means something to us. I hope fans come on Tuesday to see us play.”