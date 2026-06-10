DHSUD orders housing loan moratorium after Mindanao quake

The respective guidelines and coverage of the moratorium will be announced by the agencies.

The move forms part of the government’s broader response to the earthquake, which reportedly claimed dozens of lives.

Apart from the moratorium, the Pag-IBIG Fund and the NHA have deployed teams to provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

Two Pag-IBIG on Wheels mobile branches were dispatched to General Santos City and Dipolog City to assist members affected by the quake, while NHA personnel were sent to conduct ground assessments for the processing of emergency shelter assistance.

“Alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na agarang maghatid ng tulong sa ating mga kababayang naapektuhan ng lindol, inatasan natin ang ating mga key shelter agencies na simulan ang pagpapatupad ng moratorium sa housing amortization para sa mga kwalipikadong benepisyaryo. Sa panahon ng sakuna, importanteng mabawasan ang alalahanin ng ating mga kababayan. Ang prayoridad ay ang kanilang kaligtasan,” Aliling said.

The DHSUD chief also ordered the activation of regional shelter clusters to ensure preparedness and facilitate the delivery of shelter-related interventions should additional response measures be needed.

Under the directive, DHSUD regional offices will coordinate closely with local government units, the Office of Civil Defense, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, and other government agencies to assess damage to houses and identify families requiring immediate shelter assistance.

Aliling likewise directed DHSUD Regional Office XII to conduct rapid ground assessments in affected communities, particularly in areas placed under a state of calamity.

“Patuloy tayong nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na pamahalaan at iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno upang matiyak na agad nating matugunan ang pangangailangan lalo na sa aspeto ng pabahay nang mga pamilyang apektado ng lindol,” he said.