"RCBC has once again secured Euromoney's Best Bank for Digital award for the seventh consecutive year, extending the longest winning streak of its kind by any Philippine bank and making RCBC the first bank in Asia to achieve the milestone," Cariaso said.

He said RCBC's digital strategy goes beyond introducing new features by building a banking ecosystem that supports customers throughout different stages of their financial lives—from opening a savings account and receiving government benefits to making digital payments, running businesses in remote communities, earning income from overseas clients and building long-term financial security.

"Technology should never become the destination. It is simply the bridge. The real measure of innovation is whether it helps people build better financial lives and achieve greater financial security," Cariaso said.

He added that digital banking leadership is no longer measured by who launches the newest feature first, but by which institutions make banking more accessible and relevant in everyday life.

According to Cariaso, RCBC's ecosystem strategy is anchored on three complementary digital platforms designed to address different financial needs.

Among these is RCBC ATM Go, which allows neighborhood merchants to provide banking services in communities without nearby bank branches. The service now operates in all 82 provinces nationwide.

Cariaso also highlighted RCBC DiskarTech, which powers the MySSS Card developed with the Social Security System. The card integrates government identification, savings, digital payments and banking services, providing many Filipinos with their first formal banking experience.

RCBC Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva said the bank's digital transformation was built around helping Filipinos achieve their financial goals.

"When we began our digital transformation years ago, we weren't simply building better banking applications. We were building a banking ecosystem that grows with people's ambitions. As economies become more connected, our responsibility as a bank is to help Filipinos participate confidently, not only within the Philippines, but anywhere opportunities exist," Villanueva said.