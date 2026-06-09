NHMFC extends housing loan moratorium for Mindanao quake victims

Under the program, eligible borrowers may defer their monthly housing loan amortization payments from August to October 2026 without incurring penalties, surcharges or interest charges. The corresponding loan term will be adjusted and extended by a period equivalent to the payment suspension.

The extension builds on the existing moratorium, which was originally scheduled to end in July 2026, and forms part of the government's efforts to assist families recovering from the earthquake.

The initiative is aligned with the commitment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling to provide immediate assistance to homeowners affected by natural disasters and other unforeseen events.

NHMFC President Renato Tobias said the additional payment relief is intended to help families focus on recovery.

"This extended moratorium is more than a payment relief measure—it is National Home Mortgage's response in standing with our Filipino families during this challenging time to give them the flexibility to rebuild and move forward," Tobias said.

Borrowers who choose to continue paying their monthly amortizations during the moratorium period may still do so through NHMFC offices, accredited collection partners including the Development Bank of the Philippines, Philippine National Bank, Land Bank of the Philippines, Bayad Center, GCash, Maya and MyEG, or through the online payment facility on the NHMFC website.

Payments made by borrowers with updated accounts during the moratorium period will be treated as advance payments.