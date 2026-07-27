Six Filipino seafarers aboard the Liberia-flagged oil and product tanker M/V Al Bahyah returned to the Philippines on Monday after surviving a security incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.
The seafarers arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR934, where they were welcomed by officials from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).
The returning crew members also received financial assistance, while the Manila International Airport Authority Medical Team conducted initial medical assessments upon their arrival.
They were later turned over to representatives of their licensed manning agency, BSM Crew Service Centre Philippines Inc.
According to the DMW, all six Filipino crew members were safely rescued following the incident. Five were unharmed, while one sustained a minor injury.
The agency also reminded licensed manning agencies and their accredited principals to strictly comply with existing safety protocols and directives to protect Filipino seafarers operating in high-risk maritime areas, including the Strait of Hormuz.