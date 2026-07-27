The returning crew members also received financial assistance, while the Manila International Airport Authority Medical Team conducted initial medical assessments upon their arrival.

They were later turned over to representatives of their licensed manning agency, BSM Crew Service Centre Philippines Inc.

According to the DMW, all six Filipino crew members were safely rescued following the incident. Five were unharmed, while one sustained a minor injury.

The agency also reminded licensed manning agencies and their accredited principals to strictly comply with existing safety protocols and directives to protect Filipino seafarers operating in high-risk maritime areas, including the Strait of Hormuz.