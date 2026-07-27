The latest batch included 900 four-wheel tractors, 700 combine harvesters, 95 recirculating dryers, and 36 precision seeders—equipment designed to reduce dependence on manual labor, speed up field operations, and minimize postharvest losses.

The expanded mechanization drive has also pushed the country’s rice farm mechanization level to 2.81 horsepower per hectare by the end of 2025, up from 2.68 hp/ha in 2022. PhilMech expects the figure to reach 3.40 hp/ha as more machines are deployed, bringing the Philippines closer to the mechanization levels of neighboring rice-producing countries.

“Every machine we deploy helps farmers produce more with less,” PhilMech Executive Director Dionisio G. Alvindia said. “Mechanization lowers labor costs, speeds up critical farm operations and minimizes losses from planting to postharvest. These improvements translate directly into higher productivity, better grain quality and increased incomes for our rice farmers.”

Since the RCEF mechanization program began in 2019, PhilMech has distributed 34,721 production and postharvest machines across the country. A study involving 895 farmers’ cooperatives and more than 5,400 farmers found the program reduced labor costs by about ₱2 per kilogram of palay, increased farmers’ income by roughly ₱9,000 per hectare, and prevented an estimated 31,841 metric tons of postharvest losses annually.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said mechanization is strengthening both farm productivity and the country’s long-term food security.

“We are building an integrated system that enables farmers to harvest more efficiently, dry and mill their palay properly, reduce waste and earn more from every crop,” Tiu Laurel said. “Mechanization is also becoming increasingly important as our farming population ages. Modern equipment allows our farmers to continue cultivating their land with less physical strain while helping address labor shortages during planting and harvest.”

He added that expanding mechanization and rice processing facilities will help improve the competitiveness of Philippine rice while creating stronger and more prosperous rural communities.