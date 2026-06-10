Dead dugong found off Sarangani coast after powerful quake

The carcass was first spotted by content creator Biyo Vlog while traveling on a motorized banca.

More than 10 men, including government personnel, worked together to tow the animal back to shore, where it was measured before being buried.

The individual who discovered the dugong speculated that the marine mammal may have died due to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao a day earlier. However, authorities have yet to officially determine the cause of death.

The dugong (Dugong dugon), commonly known as the "sea cow," is a gentle herbivorous marine mammal that feeds primarily on seagrass. It is the only surviving species in the family Dugongidae and is closely related to manatees.

The species is classified as vulnerable to extinction and is protected under Philippine wildlife conservation laws, making every recorded stranding or death significant for conservation efforts.

Authorities are expected to document the incident as part of ongoing monitoring of marine wildlife in the area following the earthquake.