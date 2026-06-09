Mindanao quake death toll rises to 37

Of the fatalities, 33 were recorded in Region XII and four in Davao Occidental. Authorities have deployed 210 search, rescue and retrieval personnel, with operations continuing in General Santos City for two suspected trapped victims and in Sarangani's Balut Island, where four people remain unaccounted for.

The earthquake also damaged 1,889 houses and 47 infrastructure facilities, including 19 roads, nine bridges, one seaport and one airport. Classes remain suspended across four affected regions, while all 44 designated evacuation centers remain operational despite persistent aftershocks that continue to hamper relief and recovery efforts.