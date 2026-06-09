Dolphin found struggling near Boracay shore

A melon-headed whale was spotted, trying to strand itself at the shore of the Cagban Jetty Port at Barangay Manoc-Manoc in the island of Boracay on 8 June 2026, showing signs of distress.

According to witnesses, the marine mammal was first spotted circling the water of the said area, prompting some tourists to approach the animal.

In a video post by Key Ann Cahilig Gelito, the melon-headed whale can be seen trying strand itself, as if trying to escape something from the water while hitting a docked boat on the shore.