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1 out of 7 passed May 2026 Veterinarians SPLE

(FILE PHOTO) A veterinarian administers a rabies vaccine to a pet dog on Thursday, 22 August, 2024, at the Brgy. Matandang Balara covered court in Quezon City, part of the Quezon City Caravan Series.
(FILE PHOTO) A veterinarian administers a rabies vaccine to a pet dog on Thursday, 22 August, 2024, at the Brgy. Matandang Balara covered court in Quezon City, part of the Quezon City Caravan Series.Analy Labor
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Only 1 out of 7 passed the Veterinarians Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) given by the Board of Veterinary Medicine in Hong Kong and Singapore last May 2026, according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The SPLE for Veterinarians was held on 29-31 May 2026 at testing centers in Singapore and Hong Kong.

(FILE PHOTO) A veterinarian administers a rabies vaccine to a pet dog on Thursday, 22 August, 2024, at the Brgy. Matandang Balara covered court in Quezon City, part of the Quezon City Caravan Series.
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(FILE PHOTO) A veterinarian administers a rabies vaccine to a pet dog on Thursday, 22 August, 2024, at the Brgy. Matandang Balara covered court in Quezon City, part of the Quezon City Caravan Series.
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The Board of Veterinary Medicine Chairman, Dr. Agnes Teodora A. Baylon, and its members, Dr. Tomas M. Acorda and Dr. Claro N. Mingala, headed the licensure exams.


Meanwhile, the PRC identified five top-performing schools in the examination. Central Luzon State University ranked first, followed by De La Salle Araneta University in second place, Pampanga State Agricultural University in third, Southwestern University in fourth, and Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation in fifth place.

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