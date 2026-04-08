PRC: 1,954 pass March 2026 Physicians Licensure Exam

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced the March 2026 Physician Licensure Exam (PLE) results.
A total of 1,954 out of 18,370 examinees passed the March 2026 PLE, PRC reported on Wednesday.
However, the top scorer’s name has not been released yet due to further verification or pending review of possible liabilities.
The commission said the results were released four days after the exams were conducted in testing centers nationwide.
The PRC said the results of five examinees were withheld pending a final determination of their liabilities under licensure examination rules, while the result of another examinee was withheld for further verification.
The PLE was conducted last 23, 24, 30, and 31 March in multiple testing sites, including Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.