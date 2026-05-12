Bicol University–Daraga tops March 2026 Elementary level LEPT

For the secondary level, 45,001 out of 61,561 examinees (73.10%) passed the 15 March 2026 LEPT held in 41 testing centers nationwide. The PRC said Philippine Normal University–Manila remained the top-performing school for secondary education. They logged a 99.29% for the March 2026 LEPT.

Of the elementary passers, 15,670 were first-time takers and 2,706 were repeaters. For the secondary level, 39,446 were first-time takers while 5,555 were repeaters.

The BPT is composed of Chairperson Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Vice Chairperson Dr. Paz I. Lucido, and Member Dr. Paraluman R. Giron.

The results of examination with respect to fifty-eight (58) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations, and two (2) was withheld for further verification of submitted documents.