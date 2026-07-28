According to Go, the proposal aims to lessen the financial and administrative burden on licensed professionals while maintaining existing regulatory standards.

He said the current three-year renewal cycle requires professionals to undergo the renewal process more frequently than necessary, resulting in additional costs and time spent on documentary requirements, compliance with Continuing Professional Development (CPD) requirements when applicable, travel to PRC offices or service centers, and work absences.

“Layunin ng panukalang ito na gawing mas magaan ang proseso para sa ating mga propesyonal. Kung maaari namang mapahaba ang validity ng kanilang Professional Identification Cards nang hindi isinasakripisyo ang kalidad ng professional regulation, bakit hindi natin gawin?” Go said.

The senator also noted that renewing a professional license involves more than the payment of renewal fees, citing the time and expenses associated with completing the process.

“Hindi lang ito usapin ng renewal fee. Marami sa ating mga propesyonal ang kailangang mag-leave sa trabaho, bumiyahe, at gumastos para lamang makapag-renew ng kanilang ID. Maaari nating mabawasan ang mga abalang ito sa pamamagitan ng mas makatuwirang validity period,” he added.

Go said the proposed extension could also reduce the volume of renewal transactions handled by the PRC, allowing the agency to allocate more resources to other regulatory and frontline services.

“Kapag mas kaunti ang renewal transactions, mas magiging mabilis rin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno. Ito ay makabubuti hindi lamang sa ating mga propesyonal kundi pati na rin sa PRC,” he said.

The senator said the bill forms part of his broader effort to improve the accessibility and efficiency of government services.

“Ang serbisyo ng gobyerno ay dapat nakatuon sa kapakanan ng tao. Kung may paraan para mabawasan ang gastusin, oras, at abala ng ating mga kababayan nang hindi isinasakripisyo ang kalidad ng serbisyo, dapat natin itong isulong,” Go said.

The proposed measure will undergo the legislative process in the Senate before it can be considered for approval.