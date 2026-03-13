Over 30,000 pass February 2026 criminology board exam

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released on Friday, 13 March, the results of the February 2026 Licensure Examination for Criminologists (LEC).
According to the PRC, 30,320 out of 45,936 examinees passed the licensure examination administered by the Board of Criminology in February 2026.
The results translate to a 66 percent passing rate, with the examinations conducted in 31 testing centers nationwide.
Khim Erole L. Batersal of Lanao School of Science and Technology Inc. in Lanao del Norte topped the examination with a 93.05 percent rating.
“No words can truly express the overwhelming pride and joy our school feels for this remarkable achievement. Your dedication, perseverance, and excellence have brought immense honor to our institution and the entire LSSTI community. This historic milestone is an inspiration to all future professionals,” the LSSTI school administration said in a recent statement.
Following Batersal was Tonny Ong B. Dinamling of Ifugao State University – Lamut Campus, who placed second with a 92.70 percent rating.
Tied for third place were Ronemel L. Castolo of Saint Theresa College-Tandag in Surigao del Sur and Shiela Rose A. Nedera of Samar College in Catbalogan City, Samar, both with 92.45 percent.
Placing fourth were Mark Christian I. Balangue of Davao Oriental State University – Main Campus and Katrina Jean G. Jimenez of PHINMA-Upang College Urdaneta Inc. in Pangasinan, both scoring 92.35 percent.
Sharing the fifth rank were John Fred G. Parreño of North Eastern Mindanao State University – Cantilan in Surigao del Sur and Tristian Earl I. Yarte of the University of Northern Philippines – Vigan, each earning 92.20 percent.
The PRC said the complete list of passers and additional topnotchers can be accessed through its official website and social media platforms.