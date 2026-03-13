Over 30,000 pass February 2026 criminology board exam

Following Batersal was Tonny Ong B. Dinamling of Ifugao State University – Lamut Campus, who placed second with a 92.70 percent rating.

Tied for third place were Ronemel L. Castolo of Saint Theresa College-Tandag in Surigao del Sur and Shiela Rose A. Nedera of Samar College in Catbalogan City, Samar, both with 92.45 percent.

Placing fourth were Mark Christian I. Balangue of Davao Oriental State University – Main Campus and Katrina Jean G. Jimenez of PHINMA-Upang College Urdaneta Inc. in Pangasinan, both scoring 92.35 percent.

Sharing the fifth rank were John Fred G. Parreño of North Eastern Mindanao State University – Cantilan in Surigao del Sur and Tristian Earl I. Yarte of the University of Northern Philippines – Vigan, each earning 92.20 percent.

The PRC said the complete list of passers and additional topnotchers can be accessed through its official website and social media platforms.