4 schools achieve 100 percent passing rate in May 2026 CHELE

All 38 examinees from DLSU passed the exam, along with all 27 examinees from UP Los Baños, all 12 examinees from PLM, and all 10 examinees from UP Visayas–Iloilo City.

Other top-performing schools included Adamson University, which ranked second; University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos in third place; University of Mindanao in fourth; Saint Louis University in fifth; and University of St. La Salle and University of Santo Tomas, which tied for sixth place.

The Chemical Engineering board exams were conducted on 20-22 May 2026, at PRC testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, and Tuguegarao. The Board of Chemical Engineering is headed by its Chairman, Engr. Maricris C. Vines and members, Engr. Shirlyn B. Chua-Reyes and Engr. Cezar S. De la Cruz.