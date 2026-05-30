Bataan holds deworming drive, livestock health symposium

The Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV), in partnership with the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association-Central Luzon Chapter (PVMA-CLC), conducted a deworming activity in Pilar, Bataan on 28 May as part of the region-wide Oplan Ginhawa Hayop 2026.

According to Governor Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia III, the deworming activity was followed by a symposium at Lou-is Resort and Restaurant, where experts shared their knowledge and experiences on animal health management, particularly parasite control and disease prevention.

Among those present during the event were Vice Governor Cristina “Cris” Garcia, Board Members Angel Sunga and Popoy Del Rosario, officials of PVMA-CLC, municipal agriculturists and veterinarians, and representatives of farmers’ cooperatives and associations.