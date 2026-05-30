Bataan holds deworming drive, livestock health symposium

The Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV), in partnership with the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association-Central Luzon Chapter (PVMA-CLC), conducted a deworming activity in Pilar, Bataan on 28 May as part of the region-wide Oplan Ginhawa Hayop 2026.
According to Governor Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia III, the deworming activity was followed by a symposium at Lou-is Resort and Restaurant, where experts shared their knowledge and experiences on animal health management, particularly parasite control and disease prevention.
Among those present during the event were Vice Governor Cristina “Cris” Garcia, Board Members Angel Sunga and Popoy Del Rosario, officials of PVMA-CLC, municipal agriculturists and veterinarians, and representatives of farmers’ cooperatives and associations.
Oplan Ginhawa Hayop 2026 is a simultaneous activity being conducted across Central Luzon aimed at providing free veterinary services to livestock raisers.
Led by the PVMA, the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with local government units in the region and the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI)-Central Luzon, which deployed its Agri Extension on Wheels program to provide farmers with technical knowledge and training.
The activity also distributed information, education and communication (IEC) materials to help livestock raisers learn modern technologies and best practices in animal care.
In addition, free veterinary services, including consultations, medicines and vitamins, were provided to help ensure the health of livestock, particularly amid challenges brought about by changing climate conditions.