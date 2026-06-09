Taguig traffic stop yields unlicensed gun, teen rescued





Personnel of Sub-Station 9 of the Taguig City Police Station were conducting mobile patrol operations along IRM Road at around 5:30 a.m. on 9 June when they flagged down a motorcycle for lacking side mirrors, a traffic violation that prompted a standard inspection.



Police said that while verifying the driver’s documents, officers noticed a firearm in the suspect’s possession.



A follow-up inspection yielded a .38 caliber revolver loaded with two live rounds of ammunition and without a serial number.



The rider, identified only by the alias “Joshua,” failed to present any license or permit for the firearm, leading to his arrest for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.



Also with the suspect at the time was a 17-year-old female CICL, who was taken into custody and later turned over for appropriate intervention and protective procedures mandated under laws covering minors in conflict with the law.



Recovered from the operation were the unlicensed firearm, two live .38 caliber rounds, a black Suzuki Smash motorcycle, and an Official Violation Receipt issued for the initial traffic infraction.



Both the suspect and the minor were brought to Sub-Station 9 for documentation before being taken to the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital for medical examination.



They were subsequently referred to the Taguig City Police Station’s Investigation and Detection Management Section for further investigation and filing of appropriate charges.



Southern Police District Director PBGen. Glenn Oliver C. Cinco stressed the need to ensure that minors involved in such incidents are given proper protection and intervention in accordance with the law.



"Ang mga iligal na baril ay maaaring magamit sa iba't ibang krimen at nagdudulot ng banta sa kaligtasan ng ating mga mamamayan. Kasabay nito, tinitiyak din natin na ang mga menor de edad na nasasangkot sa ganitong sitwasyon ay mabibigyan ng kaukulang proteksyon at intervention alinsunod sa batas," PBGen. Cinco stated.###

