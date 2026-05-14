Taguig police seize defaced revolver, arrest suspect in late-night search ops

Police arrested a 51-year-old man and recovered an unlicensed firearm with a defaced serial number during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay New Lower Bicutan on Wednesday night.
The suspect, identified only as alias Jesse, was taken into custody after members of the Taguig City Police Station searched his home at G. MLQ Street, Purok 3.
According to the Taguig police, officers recovered a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with its serial number removed, along with three rounds of live ammunition.
Charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, are being prepared for filing before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.
The recovered firearm will undergo further examination as part of the ongoing investigation.