Taguig police arrest drug suspect; seize shabu, pistol

Police said the arrest led to the confiscation of five heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a substance believed to be shabu, weighing approximately 22.9 grams and valued at ₱155,720 based on the Standard Drug Price.



Officers also recovered a genuine ₱500 bill used as marked money, two ₱1,000 boodle bills, and an unlicensed Super .38 pistol with serial number 231487, including a magazine and four live rounds.



The seized drugs will undergo laboratory testing, while the firearm will be subjected to ballistic examination at the Southern Police District’s forensic unit.



A criminal complaint is being prepared for filing before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.



The suspect faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, Republic Act 10591, and the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.