PSC, stakeholders tackle Eagles’ deaths

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is set to spearhead a meeting with involved stakeholders at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex today following the tragic passing of two Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball players during a teambuilding activity in Dipaculao, Aurora last Monday.
PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said they will meet with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), National Youth Commission (NYC), and the Department of Education (DepEd) to discuss how to address the issue caused by the death of Nigerian Divine Adili and Rene Clert Baterbonia.
“We are now convening, by tomorrow, at 1:30 p.m., a stakeholders’ panel as we pursue this difficult process to ensure that something similar like this would not happen again. Please be assured that the PSC is not the investigative task force,” Gregorio said.
“We are here to help address this concern. It’s really painful. Let’s face this with strength and compassion so that we can continue moving forward because this is a big loss for Philippine sports.”
Expected to attend the meeting are SBP executive director Erika Dy, CHEd chairman Shirley Agrupis, UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag and Fr. Aldrin Suan of Adamson University, NYC chairman Jeff Ortega, and DepEd undersecretary Malcolm Garma.
PSC executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy said they will thoroughly discuss the matter and review each stakeholder’s policies to ensure the safety of student-athletes.
“The goal of the PSC tomorrow, along with our stakeholders’ panel, is to review the policies together with CHEd, NYC, SBP, and the UAAP. Because there is an independent process, especially for in-school and out-of-school activities, there is a standing memorandum issued by CHEd. Everyone knows that all procedural guidelines must be followed whenever there is an out-of-school activity.
“And the chairman instructed us to ensure that this will not happen again.”
In an earlier statement, the PSC extended its condolences to the families of Baterbonia and Adili.
“Excellence in sport requires environments that push human potential, but never at the expense of safety. The PSC stands in solidarity with the families and loved ones of Faith and Rene during this time of profound sorrow,” the PSC said.