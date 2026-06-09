PSC, stakeholders tackle Eagles’ deaths

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is set to spearhead a meeting with involved stakeholders at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex today following the tragic passing of two Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball players during a teambuilding activity in Dipaculao, Aurora last Monday.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said they will meet with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), National Youth Commission (NYC), and the Department of Education (DepEd) to discuss how to address the issue caused by the death of Nigerian Divine Adili and Rene Clert Baterbonia.

“We are now convening, by tomorrow, at 1:30 p.m., a stakeholders’ panel as we pursue this difficult process to ensure that something similar like this would not happen again. Please be assured that the PSC is not the investigative task force,” Gregorio said.